Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 1,144 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

EL stock opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.14 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

