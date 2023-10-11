Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 20,106 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of -165.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

