Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes $726,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $4,824,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 91.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.47.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

