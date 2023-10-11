Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1,769.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.06.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

