Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.06. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

