Northern Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $562.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

