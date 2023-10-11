Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 42.3% during the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $6.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.23. 189,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,161. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

