Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.46

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 68364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

