NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NVR were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $138,433,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 376.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $73,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,112.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6,151.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,994.17.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America raised their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

