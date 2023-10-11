NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $215.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $204.38. The company had a trading volume of 304,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.0% in the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

