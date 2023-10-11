Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 246.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley decreased their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BC opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.