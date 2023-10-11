Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $75,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $337,800.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NEWR opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $86.05.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $242.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

