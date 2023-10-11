Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.77 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.36.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

