Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $43,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

