Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 1,930 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.97.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

