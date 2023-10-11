Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 5,065 Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

Robert Half Price Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.