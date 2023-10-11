Oak Thistle LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.19.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

