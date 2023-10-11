Oak Thistle LLC Has $453,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

