Oak Thistle LLC Invests $489,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,768 shares of company stock valued at $243,892. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 1.8 %

PTON opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.