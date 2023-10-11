Oak Thistle LLC Invests $511,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's Price Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $978.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

