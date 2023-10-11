Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

SLM Stock Up 0.9 %

SLM stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. SLM’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

