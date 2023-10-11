Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.