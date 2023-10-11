Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Raymond James cut Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE MPW opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 545.45%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.