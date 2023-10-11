Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $312.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.66. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.