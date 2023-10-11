Oak Thistle LLC Sells 11,869 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,433 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 258,437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.