Oak Thistle LLC Sells 420 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $191.53 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.