Oak Thistle LLC Sells 9,976 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,602,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,992,000 after acquiring an additional 90,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Trex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

