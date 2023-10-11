Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $263.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.