Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $425.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.38 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

