Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.61% from the stock’s previous close.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 973,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,083,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,379.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,083,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

