Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

OLO opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. OLO has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $973.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.21.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $260,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 595,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $44,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 672,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,969.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 595,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,831 shares of company stock worth $742,106. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 485.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 26.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

