Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.70 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,222.57% and a negative return on equity of 80.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.