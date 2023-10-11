Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.11. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $262.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

