Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CL opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

