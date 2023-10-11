Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,612 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.