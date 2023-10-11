Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,578 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $252,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $62.17 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

