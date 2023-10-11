Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,268 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $889.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $875.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $803.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $916.41.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,491 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.44.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

