Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 30,595 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.