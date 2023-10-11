Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 459 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.3% during the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVR opened at $6,112.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6,151.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5,994.17. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,816.55 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $123.65 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

View Our Latest Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.