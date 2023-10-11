Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 100 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 27.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $738.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $756.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $749.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.57.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

