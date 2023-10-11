Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,315 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $589,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

ARW stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

