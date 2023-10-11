Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $21.35 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $311.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

