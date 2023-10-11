Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.63 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.