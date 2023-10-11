Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.80 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after buying an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quanta Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.94.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

