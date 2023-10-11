Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 203.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.37 and its 200-day moving average is $222.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

