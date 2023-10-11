Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 68,330 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 105.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,330 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

