Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

