Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

