Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.22 on Friday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
