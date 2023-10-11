Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.22 on Friday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Organovo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.