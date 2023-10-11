Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Trimmed by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.38. 77,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,751. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

